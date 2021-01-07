STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scribe Praksh Bal Joshi to get lifetime achievement award

Prakash Bal Joshi has been selected for the lifetime achievement award for the year 2020 instituted by the Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran journalist Prakash Bal Joshi has been selected for the lifetime achievement award for the year 2020 instituted by the Mantralaya and Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday.

The Vartahar Sangh is an association of journalists who report on the state legislature and secretariat.

Joshi had started his journalistic career with Marathi daily 'Kesri' in Pune in 1972.

He had retired from a national English daily.

Joshi is an accomplished painter and author.

Meanwhile, two women journalists of Marathi dailies published from Belgaum in neighbouring Karnataka were given the media accreditation cards, issued by the Directorate of Information and publicity of Maharashtra government, by Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence.

The cards were given to Babita Pawar, editor of 'Belgaum Varta' and Kranti Huddar, editor of 'Swantantra Pragati' to commemorate the "Marathi Patrakar Din" observed every year on January 6.

Maharashtra and Karnataka have been locked in a border dispute since the last 60 years.

