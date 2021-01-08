STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

70 pc of India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya fenced: BSF

Over 10,000 cattle and other items worth Rs 40 crore were seized along the border in the last one year, the BSF IG said.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border. (File | PTI)

By PTI

SHILLONG: Seventy per cent of the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya has been fenced, a senior BSF official said here on Friday.

Meghalaya Frontier BSF Inspector General Hardeep Singh said that the remaining work is also expected to be completed soon but clearance from the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) is required for fencing 13 stretches.

"Of Meghalaya's 443-km international border with Bangladesh, nearly 70 per cent has been fenced. Work is in progress in the unfenced stretches," he said.

Clearance is required from the BGB for fencing 13 stretches as these areas fall within 150 yards of the zero line, he said.

"We have already taken up the matter with them and hope to receive the clearance very soon after which the entire border will be fenced," Singh said.

Over 10,000 cattle and other items worth Rs 40 crore were seized along the border in the last one year, the BSF IG said.

He said smugglers use unfenced stretches along the border to smuggle cattle and other items but BSF has heightened its vigil.

Singh, however, denied the presence of militant camps from across Northeast and Meghalaya in particular in neighbouring Bangladesh.

"There is no specific input about the presence of camps of insurgent outfits from the Northeast in Bangladesh.

The BGB had informed us that there is no such camp," he said.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India-Bangladesh border BSF
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp