STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After Mamata Banerjee hints at implementing PM Kisan scheme, BJP promises to pay farmers arrears

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that the saffron party, after voted to power in Bengal, will ensure that each farmer of the state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears under the PM Kisan scheme.

Published: 08th January 2021 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NANDIGRAM: BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said that the saffron party, after voted to power in West Bengal, will ensure that each farmer of the state will get Rs 18,000 in arrears under the PM Kisan scheme.

The assertion of Vijayvargiya, the BJP's West Bengal in-charge, came days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicated that she was agreeable to implement the central scheme in the state, under which farmers get Rs 6,000 a year in three equal installments.

The move of the Trinamool Congress supremo, made months before the assembly election, is being seen as an attempt to blunt the BJP's accusation that her party is preventing farmers of the state from getting benefits of the scheme.

"Farmers of Bengal will get their due after the Mamata Banerjee government goes and the BJP government comes to power," Vijayvargiya said, while addressing a party rally at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

They will be paid Rs 18,000 each in arrears, the amount which has already been transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in the rest of the country, he said.

The mafia controls coal and sand mining in the state and indulges in cattle smuggling, he alleged, asserting that those involved in such rackets will be driven out of the state by the BJP.

Describing the TMC as a virus, the BJP's West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh who also addressed the rally, said that his own party is its vaccine which will make the ruling party leave the state after May.

The assembly election in the state is due in April- May.

Claiming that the BJP already has 1.5 crore members in West Bengal, Ghosh said that nearly 29,000 cases have been filed against BJP workers in the state to intimidate them.

"The previous Left Front and the current TMC dispensation failed to deliver. The BJP will ensure that the state marches ahead in the path of development," he said.

Ghosh alleged that the money meant for relief after cyclone Amphan has been looted and misappropriated by TMC workers and leaders.

"The parivartan (change) people had hoped for after the TMC came to power proved a mirage and now there's the need for another parivartan," he said.

Ministers and leaders of the TMC are leaving the party as they are not getting due respect and position, the BJP state president claimed.

"Mamata Banerjee is now accusing us of breaking her party. What had she done to other parties earlier in the state?" he asked, claiming that the TMC had made several MLAs of the Congress and Left parties join the party.

Holding that the anti-land acquisition movement of the TMC at Singur, which led to the shifting of Tata Motors' Nano car plant to Gujarat, was "wrong", BJP national vice president Mukul Roy said that West Bengal did not get any industry since the company was forced to leave.

"If we win the elections, we will urge the prime minister to get the Tatas back in Singur for the sake of rejuvenation of industry in the state," said Roy who was in the TMC during the movement at Singur.

He, however, said that Nandigram agitation was a different issue since the Left Front government had forcibly taken away land from poor farmers, and Suvendu Adhikari led that movement of the people.

Adhikari, who recently resigned as the TMC MLA of Nandigram and joined the BJP, alleged that stones were thrown during the meeting to create chaos and disturbance.

"Even the CPI(M) during its rule had not done any such thing when the TMC held meetings," Adhikari said.

He thanked BJP leaders L K Advani, Rajnath Singh and the late Sushma Swaraj for their support to the Nandigram movement in 2007 against the Left Front governments move to acquire farmlands for setting up a special economic zone (SEZ).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM KISAN scheme BJP Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp