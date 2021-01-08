STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army's captain of desert warfare specialised unit feared drowned: Rajasthan Police

As a part of the exercise, some jawans had jumped into the lake from a helicopter to hone their skills in saving a drowning person.

Published: 08th January 2021 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 01:00 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

For representational purposes

By PTI

JODHPUR: A captain of Army's 10 Para (Special Forces) was feared drowned in a lake here on Thursday during a training exercise to rescue people trapped in water bodies, said police.

Captain Ankit Gupta of 10 Para (SF), the Army's specialised unit for desert warfare, jumped into the Kalyana lake from a helicopter as part of the training exercise, but could not come up with other trainees, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar police station's SHO Jai Kishan Soni said.

The SHO said the Para 10 (SF) had been conducting the training exercise at the Kalyana Lake on outskirts of Jodhpur on Thursday afternoon.

As the captain did not show up after jumping into the lake, a rescue operation involving policemen, SDRF personnel and divers was launched promptly but his body could not be located till late in the evening, said the SHO.

As a part of the exercise, some jawans had jumped into the lake from a helicopter to hone their skills in saving a drowning person.

They were supposed to hold the drowning person and rescue him safely back to the helicopter, he said.

The para 10 SF personnel initially tried to locate Capt Gupta on their own, but when they failed to do it, they informed their seniors, who rushed to lake and a search operation involving experts was launched, said the SHO.

On getting the information, the police also rushed to the spot and roped in SDRF, the civil defence team and some private divers to search the drowned officer.

According to some sources, Captain Gupta had come out and had been holding the hands of the rescuers during exercise but slipped and fell back into the water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan​ Police Rajasthan
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp