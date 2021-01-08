STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ashok Chavan seeks bigger bench for Maratha quota, review of 50% cap

Besides capping overall reservations, the Supreme Court in Indira Sawhney vs Union of India also laid down that economic backwardness alone can not be a criterion for quota.

Ashok Chavan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Seeking that a nine-member bench of the Supreme Court should hear the Maratha quota issue, Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Friday said the existing 50 per cent cap on reservations should be reconsidered.

Chavan, who heads a sub-committee of the state cabinet on the issue, said the landmark Indira Sawhney case of 1993 was heard by a nine-member bench.

"Maratha quota issue should not be linked to the Indira Sawhney case in which the SC ruled that reservations should not exceed 50 percent. This decision should be reconsidered. The Maratha quota case is being heard by a five- member bench, which cannot overrule the verdict of a nine- member bench," the Congress leader told reporters.

Besides capping overall reservations, the Supreme Court in Indira Sawhney vs Union of India also laid down that economic backwardness alone can not be a criterion for quota.

The apex court has stayed the 16 per cent quota for Marathas in education and jobs in Maharashtra.

If the quota comes into effect, the total reservation in the state will exceed 50 per cent.

Chavan, a senior Congress leader, also demanded that as in the case of reservations in Tamil Nadu (which exceeded 50 per cent), the Union government should intervene and give "constitutional protection" to the Maratha quota.

"If the Maratha quota is upheld, the issue of reservation in several other states will be resolved," Chavan said.

He will requestChief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this issue, he added.

As the hearing in the Supreme Court will begin from January 25, the cabinet sub-committee will hold a meeting with the state's legal team in Delhi on January 11, he said.

On the issue of ally Shiv Sena's demand to rename Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Chavan said its should be discussed by the coordination committee of the coalition.

"All parties have different views on the issue.

When Atal BihariVajpayee was prime minister, he had said Ram Mandir (in Ayodhya) was his government's priority but we (the BJP) don't have majority (and therefore can not pursue the matter)," the Congress leader said.

 

