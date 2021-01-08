STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam bans poultry import, Nagaland issues advisory as bird flu outbreak alarms Northeast

Ban imposed in the interest of preventing the escalation of the disease to Assam and other north-eastern states, An official notification said.

Published: 08th January 2021 04:42 PM

Poultry farmers

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Northeast has not recorded a single case of bird flu but some states here are alarmed by the spread of the virus elsewhere in the country.

The Assam government on Friday temporarily banned the import of poultry as a precautionary measure.

An official notification said: “In view of the outbreak of highly pathogenic Avian Influenza is some of the states of the country which is highly contagious avian disease having the zoonotic potential of causing a huge loss in terms of mortality and trade of poultry, Governor of Assam is pleased to impose a temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through the western border of the states in the interest of preventing the escalation of the disease to Assam and other north-eastern states.”

Earlier, the state’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary department had written to the government recommending a temporary ban on the import of poultry.

The Nagaland government is also not taking any chances. An advisory has been issued in the state for preparedness, control, and containment of the virus.

The state’s Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Services department advised people to report any unusual sickness and death of poultry birds, ducks and pet birds and not to handle and consume the meat of such birds and ducks which died suddenly.

Further, it advised poultry farmers and traders not to import eggs, chicks, ducklings, birds, and ducks into the state from the affected states.

Tripura was alarmed by the deaths of several ducks at a farm over the past few days. However, the reports of samples tested confirmed the deaths were caused by duck plague.

“The samples were tested at a lab. The reason behind the deaths was duck plague,” the state’s Animal Resources Development Department Director K Sasikumar said.

However, that has not stopped the state from taking precautionary measures. Given the scare, the demand for fish and mutton has suddenly increased in the state as well as Assam.

