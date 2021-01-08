STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Badaun rape case: Accused priest nabbed from disciple’s house, grilled

Local police station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh and beat Inspector Amarjeet booked under Section 166A of IPC for laxity in the handling case.

Published: 08th January 2021 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 05:12 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Baba Satyanarain Das, the main accused of the Badaun gangrape and murder case, was arrested by the police during a raid on the house of one of his disciples at a village where he was hiding, on Thursday night. 

The other two men, said to be his disciples, were arrested on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by the priest and his two accomplices -- Ved Ram and Yashpal -- in Badaun district on Sunday. The victim had left home for the temple at around 6 pm on that day. When she did not return for two-three hours, her family went to the police station but were turned back. Later that night, at around 11:30 pm, three men dumped the half-naked body, profusely bleeding and badly bruised outside her home and fled. 

According to the victim’s family, the three men were temple priest Baba Satyanarain Das and two of his accomplices Ved Ram and driver Yashpal. The deceased, a mother of five, was the sole earning member of her family.

The main accused, who had been carrying a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, had fled the temple premises where the crime was committed. The district police had set up four teams to nab Satyanarain and the raids were conducted at his different possible hideouts in Uttarakhand, Bareilly, Chandausi and Kasganj in western UP. However, he was found hiding in the village adjacent to the temple.

"On Thursday midnight, that 'mahant' (priest) Satyanarain was hiding in the house of his follower in a village under Ughaiti police station from where he was picked up," said District Magistrate Kumar Prashant.

He was immediately arrested and interrogated by a police team, added the DM. Based on complaints from the family members and the post-mortem report, a case has been registered under sections 376D (gang-rape) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC.

The FIR was registered on Tuesday after an autopsy confirmed rape.

Meanwhile, a case was lodged against the suspended Ughaiti police station SHO Ravindra Pratap Singh and beat Inspector Amarjeet on Thursday night for their supine attitude and laxity in handling the case. Both the cops are accused of failing to reach the crime spot despite having the information of the gangrape and murder.

Following the directives of the SSP Sankalp Sharma, both the cops were booked under Section 166A of IPC (police responsible for delays in registering an FIR  after a victim makes a complaint). The punishment under the section ranges from six months’ to two years’ imprisonment.

They had informed senior officials about the incident 17 hours after the incident, the SSP said.

According to ADG zone, Avinash Chandra, a four-member team was set up to probe into the incident. The ADG confirmed that a case was lodged against the erring cops.

However, if the local sources are to be believed, Satyanarain used to perform exorcism and he used to treat mental ailments as well. The victim used to frequent the temple and often the priest would also visit her house.

Sources said that the victim’s husband has been mentally retarded. The children of the victim also confirmed this.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Badaun gangrape Badaun gangrape-murder case Uttar Pradesh priest interrogation
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp