Beant Singh assassination case: SC asks Centre to decide by Jan 26 Rajoana's plea to commute death penalty

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said that the decision be taken before the Republic Day which is a "good date".

Published: 08th January 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Beant Singh

Beant Singh, a chief minister from Punjab, was killed in a bomb blast at the state secretariat in Chandigarh by Sikh extremists in 1995. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Friday asked the Centre to take a decision before January 26 on Balwant S Rajoana's plea seeking commutation of death penalty in former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

"We will give two-three weeks. You should complete the process before January 26. January 26 is a good day.  It will be appropriate if you take a decision before that," the bench said.

Beant Singh and at least 16 others were killed in an explosion outside the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh in 1995.

Rajoana was sentenced to death in 2007 by a special court.

