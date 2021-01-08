STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Budaun gangrape: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemns NCW member for 'victim-blaming' remark

NCW member Chandramukhi Devi had reportedly blamed the victim for the incident saying that if she had not gone out by herself, maybe it would not have happened.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for reportedly making victim-blaming remarks while talking about the Budaun gangrape.

"Will we be able to ensure women's safety with this behavior? Members of the Women's Commission are blaming the victim for the rape. The Budaun administration is concerned about who leaked the post-mortem result of the victim," Gandhi said in a Facebook post.

"Remember that at this time, the victim of Moradabad is fighting a battle against death in another horrific rape case. Women will not forgive this administrative system and this disgrace," she added.

Earlier, Chandramukhi Devi, a member of the NCW had reportedly blamed the victim for the incident saying that if she had not gone out by herself, maybe it would not have happened. "I think if she (the victim) had not gone out in the evening or was accompanied by a family member, maybe this incident could have been avoided," Devi told the media after she met with the family in Budaun.

"If the police would have shown swiftness in the matter, perhaps they could have saved the victim," she added. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma later condemned Devi's comments, saying that women have the right to move out whenever and wherever they want to.

Responding to a Twitter user asking her if she stood by the statement, Sharma replied "No I don't...I don't know how and why the member has said this but women have all the right move on their will whenever and wherever they want to. It's society and state's duty to make places safe for women."

Meanwhile, all three accused in the case have been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

