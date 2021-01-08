Dehradun diary

Vineet Upadhyay By

State tableau among 17 selected for R-Day parade

Uttarakhand’s tableau featuring the Kedarnath temple has been selected by the Defence Ministry for the upcoming Republic Day parade in New Delhi. Uttarakhand’s tableau was among the 32 tableaus vying for participation, of which the Centre selected 17. The front part of the tableau features the state animal (musk deer), the state bird (monal), and the state flower (brahmakamal) while the rear features the Kedarnath temple. Uttarakhand’s tableau has been selected for the 12th time since 2000.

Soon, a study on urban flood pattern in Dehradun

Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority and the Indian Institute of Remote Sensing will undertake a first-of-its-kind study on urban flood patterns in the state capital. It is the first time such a study is being undertaken in Uttarakhand and an MoU will be signed. Riddhim Agarwal, additional chief executive officer USDMA, “We plan to use drone to develop high resolution maps of flood prone areas. This will enable us understand flow of water in and around river which will help in rectifying flood issues.” The scope will be expanded to 13 districts of the hill state to address the flood problem.

Lockdown helped bring down accidents, fatalities

Uttarakhand has registered 40% decline in road accidents in in comparison to 2019. Officials from the police department said that lockdown helped curb accidents. Data revealed that 908 road accidents took place killing 583 people, while in 2019, in 1,221 accidents 867 people lost their lives. In 2018, 1,047 people died in 1,314 road accidents. Number of injured in year 2020 stood 759 in comparison to 1,571 in 2019 and 1,453 in 2018. In 2020, highest number of accidents took place in plain districts of Uttarakhand with Udham Singh Nagar leading with 243 accidents followed by Dehradun (212).

Snowfall at Chardham, normal life affected

The Char Dham shrines and hilly areas of Uttarakhand received a fresh spell of snowfall on Tuesday. The Badrinath shrine in Chamoli district witnessed snowfall for almost the entire day on Tuesday, recording over one feet snow. Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had issued an orange alert predicting heavy snowfall in districts like Chamoli, Uttarkashi, and Pithoragarh. In Uttarkashi district, snowfall started late on Monday night and continued till Tuesday in the high altitude areas, affecting normal life in areas like Harsil Valley, Gith Patti, Mori block, among other areas.

