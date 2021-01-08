STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farmers' stir: Rahul Gandhi appeals to people to join 'Kisaan ke Liye Bole Bharat' campaign

He also shared a video on Twitter related to the campaign asking people to share their views on farmer protests via posts and videos on social media.

Published: 08th January 2021 02:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday appealed to people to join the social media campaign 'Kisaan Ke Liye Bole Bharat' supporting the farmer protests. The campaign started at 10 am.

"Peaceful protests are an integral part of our democracy. Our farmer brothers and sisters are receiving support from all across the country. You should also join along in support of them so that the anti-farmer laws are repealed. #kisaan_ke_liye_bole_bharat," Gandhi tweeted.

He also shared a video on Twitter related to the campaign asking people to share their views on farmer protests via posts and videos on social media. The video claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party is anti-farmers while Congress works towards their betterment. He said Congress will fight with the farmers to get the three contentious farm laws repealed.

"The country is going to face a Champaran like tragedy once again. Then there was with British company the farmers had to fight with, now it is with Modi's friends' companies. But every farmer of the movement is a Satyagrahi who will continue to fight for his rights," the Congress tweeted on January 3.

The Congress party has time and again slammed the Union government over the farm laws. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with President Ram Nath Kovind to discuss the laws and the issues faced by protesting farmers.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

