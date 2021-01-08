Himachal government alert to deal with bird flu: Chief minister

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday that the state government is fully alert to deal with bird flu and there is monitoring of the areas around Pog Dam where over 3,400 birds have died so far.

In the Cabinet Auditorium at Dharamshala, Thakur chaired a review meeting for bird flu preparedness and said that the district administration, animal husbandry and wildlife departments should work to prevent the spread its spread.

Thakur said complete monitoring of the areas around Pong Dam is being ensured and rapid response teams have also been formed.

"So far, 3,410 migratory birds have died due to bird flu in Pong Dam area of Kangra district and these birds are being buried with full protocol so that there is no risk of infection at any stage," he said.

The chief minister said 65 teams of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Wildlife Department are monitoring the areas around Pong Dam.

"In view of the seriousness of bird flu, samples of poultry have also been sent to RDDL Jalandhar for investigation by the Animal Husbandry Department.

It is also necessary to make people aware about bird flu and departmental officers should also take necessary steps for this," he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the steps taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Kangra, saying that there are around 1,200 positive cases in the state, including 300 in the district.

"After December 15, corona-positive cases have started to reduce, but still all people need to be vigilant.

It is necessary to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government and Health Department," he said.

Thakur said that preparations for the vaccination campaign for COVID-19 have also been completed in the state.

He also reviewed the vaccination rehearsal at the zonal hospital here.

Earlier, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati gave detailed information about the preparations to combat bird flu at Pong Dam.

On the occasion, Veterinarian Vikram Singh and Chief Conservator Forest Upasana Patial of the Wildlife Department presented a powerpoint presentation based on bird flu prevention.

Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan gave detailed information about the current status of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, MLA Arjun Thakur, MLA Vishal Naihari, MLA Rita Dhiman, MLA Ravindra Dhiman, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan and other officials.