STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Himachal government alert to deal with bird flu: Chief minister

Jai Ram Thakur said complete monitoring of the areas around Pong Dam is being ensured and rapid response teams have also been formed.

Published: 08th January 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSALA: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Friday that the state government is fully alert to deal with bird flu and there is monitoring of the areas around Pog Dam where over 3,400 birds have died so far.

In the Cabinet Auditorium at Dharamshala, Thakur chaired a review meeting for bird flu preparedness and said that the district administration, animal husbandry and wildlife departments should work to prevent the spread its spread.

Thakur said complete monitoring of the areas around Pong Dam is being ensured and rapid response teams have also been formed.

"So far, 3,410 migratory birds have died due to bird flu in Pong Dam area of Kangra district and these birds are being buried with full protocol so that there is no risk of infection at any stage," he said.

The chief minister said 65 teams of the Animal Husbandry Department and the Wildlife Department are monitoring the areas around Pong Dam.

  "In view of the seriousness of bird flu, samples of poultry have also been sent to RDDL Jalandhar for investigation by the Animal Husbandry Department.

It is also necessary to make people aware about bird flu and departmental officers should also take necessary steps for this," he said.

The chief minister also reviewed the steps taken to prevent spread of COVID-19 in Kangra, saying that there are around 1,200 positive cases in the state, including 300 in the district.

"After December 15, corona-positive cases have started to reduce, but still all people need to be vigilant.

It is necessary to ensure compliance with the guidelines issued by the Government and Health Department," he said.

Thakur said that preparations for the vaccination campaign for COVID-19 have also been completed in the state.

He also reviewed the vaccination rehearsal at the zonal hospital here.

Earlier, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati gave detailed information about the preparations to combat bird flu at Pong Dam.

On the occasion, Veterinarian Vikram Singh and Chief Conservator Forest Upasana Patial of the Wildlife Department presented a powerpoint presentation based on bird flu prevention.

Chief Medical Officer Gurdarshan gave detailed information about the current status of COVID-19.

The meeting was attended by Assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar, MLA Arjun Thakur, MLA Vishal Naihari, MLA Rita Dhiman, MLA Ravindra Dhiman, Superintendent of Police Vimukt Ranjan and other officials.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bird flu scare Himachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp