STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

ISRO scientist Tapan Mishra’s Facebook post on his alleged poisoning ill-timed?

China’s Chang’e-5 returned to earth last month with 4.4 pounds of precious lunar material, which has signalled China’s growing supremacy in the international space programme.

Published: 08th January 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Prof Tapan Misra

Prof Tapan Misra

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Senior scientist and adviser Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Tapan Mishra’s claim that he was poisoned with arsenic trioxide on May 23, 2017, when he was in a promotional interview at ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru, has come at a time when India is smarting under China’s recent space conquest and the former’s failed landing component of Chandrayaan-2 mission  in September 2019.

China’s Chang’e-5 returned to earth last month with 4.4 pounds of precious lunar material, which has signalled China’s growing supremacy in the international space programme.

Mishra’s claim of an “espionage embedded in the government set up” to remove scientists, who are handling critical and sensitive projects, is an “attack on the image of India’s apex space research organization at a time when the country is aiming to secure the fourth place to achieve a soft landing on the Moon, and boost its credentials as a low-cost space power after Russia, the US and China,” said sources.

Sources on condition of anonymity said that Mishra survived brain cancer and has undergone intensive chemotherapy.

“The presence of arsenic trioxide, which is an anti-cancer drug, could be because of the chemotherapy,” said sources.

In his post – ‘Long kept secret’ on Facebook, he did mention that Kiran Kumar (former ISRO chairman) tried his best to convince me that my earlier case of squamous cell carcinoma is resurrecting.”

But Mishra insisted that he was “poisoned with the help of local, inside support” when he was in a closed-door meeting along with the then chairman, ISRO, A S Kiran Kumar, and the incumbent Chairman K Sivan.

“It was one of the most secure and safe places to be in and yet I was poisoned. It cannot be an outsider hand without the local, inside support. I want the government to investigate the attack on scientists, who are handling critical and sensitive projects,” he said.

Mishra added that he knew who could be behind his poisoning but refused to divulge any details.

Mishra, known as the key spy sat maker, was removed as director, Space Application Centre, Ahmedabad, in July 2018 and was appointed as senior adviser to ISRO Chairman by Sivan after alleged differences over privatization issues.

Mishra, who has been credited for his contribution in making synthetic aperture radars – Risat and Cartosat -- that are of strategic scientific, military and commercial importance, continued to stay in Ahmedabad even after being posted as senior adviser.  

He is due to retire this month-end. Meanwhile, ISRO scientists refused to comment on this issue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tapan Mishra ISRO
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp