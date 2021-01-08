STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
JNUSU calls for reopening campus, libraries, hostel mess in phased manner

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus was closed in March last year in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 08th January 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) on Friday called for reopening of the campus, libraries and hostel mess in a phased manner.

Satish Chandra Yadav, general secretary, JNUSU said PhD final-year students and those without any means to study online should be allowed to come back to the campus.

“The administration needs to make a priority list. The students of final year PhD courses and those who do not have computers at home, or are victims of digital divide, should be allowed to come back,” he said.
The JNU campus was closed in March last year. The phased reopening of the campus began on November 2 last year.

The varsity had allowed only PhD Science students from the PWD (Persons With Disability) category to return to the campus from December 21. Earlier, the administration had allowed Science students from other categories who require access to laboratories, to return.

However, the university had announced that the central library, all canteens and dhabas would remain closed due to the pandemic. “Libraries should be opened while following Covid-19 precautions. And if even that is not possible, students should at least be allowed to get books issued from the library,” Yadav suggested.

Earlier in the day, JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh shared a video on Twitter which purportedly showed tattered documents of a student, and alleged that all the degree documents of the student got ruined due to the prolonged lockdown.

(With PTI inputs)

