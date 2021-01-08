STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh chicken samples test bird flu positive

The spread has been reported among the shikra in Khargone, and bagula (heron) birds in Khandwa districts.

Published: 08th January 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

A worker spraying disinfectant at a birds enclosure, as part of a preventive measure against Bird flu, at Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad | pti

By Express News Service

BHOPAL/DEHRADUN: Bird flu, which was felling crows in Madhya Pradesh, has spread to poultry fowls, with samples from chicken shops in Indore and Neemuch testing positive.

The spread has been reported among the shikra in Khargone, and bagula (heron) birds in Khandwa districts.

According to Director Animal Husbandry, Madhya Pradesh, R K Rokde, bird flu outbreak has been detected among dead crows and other birds in eight districts, including Indore, Agar-Malwa, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Khargone, Dewas, Guna, and Khandwa.

“We have ordered the closure of all poultry and chicken stalls for a week in one-km radius of shops from where samples were found positive. Surveillance of poultry shops and farms within 10-km radius of the poultry-chicken shops concerned has been started,” Rokde told TNIE.  

“We are now trying to ascertain the source of chicken at the stalls in Indore and Neemuch. If the chickens were locally supplied, then samples will be from a broader region. If the source is from outside the state, we will alert the governments concerned,” he said.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand banned the import of poultry products from all states affected by bird flu. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reiterated the need to be cautious and temporarily halted any transaction in poultry products.

The order follows the advisory to mount vigil in the wake of bird flu cases in neighbouring states.

There are around 14,500 poultry centres across 13 districts in the state. Officials are keeping a tight watch on migratory from Russia, Iran, and other Asian countries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bird Flu Avian Flu
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp