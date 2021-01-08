STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Officers from J&K to be part of Union Territory cadre

The officers of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir cadre can be now posted to Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and any Union Territory. 

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre on Thursday ended the Jammu and Kashmir Cadre for All India Service 
officers, merging IAS, IPS & Indian Forest Services officers of J&K cadre with the AGMUT cadre.

The J&K cadre officers will report directly to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs just like other officers of AGMUT, with the MHA being the final authority of all service matters such as inter segment transfers of officers, promotions, foreign deputations among others.

Necessary modifications may be made in the corresponding cadre allocation rules by the central government, the order reads.

Earlier, the J&K Reorganization Act passed by Parliament on August 6, 2019 said that officers in J&K cadre of the erstwhile state will continue to serve in the cadre. 

The officers so borne or allocated on AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and UT cadre) shall function in accordance with the rules framed by the Central government, read the notification, amending Section 88 of the Act,. 

The merger had become necessary after J&K was downgraded to a UT in 2019.

