STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi stated India's vaccine production capacity will be used for benefit of all humanity: MEA

India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty, he said at an online media briefing.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:37 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the COVID-19 vaccines roll-out, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted.

Asked about the issue of supply of vaccines to neighbouring countries and other nations, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said India has been at the forefront of the global response in this common fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India sees international cooperation in this field, particularly with its neighbours, as its duty, he said at an online media briefing.

"You would be aware that in our neighbourhood, we have already provided medicines and other essential supplies. We have held training sessions for experts from these countries on vaccine-related issues," he said.

"As we roll out vaccines, Prime Minister's announcement that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis needs to be noted," Srivastava said, The remarks came on a day Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan said soon it would be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on Sunday approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi COVID Vaccine MEA Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp