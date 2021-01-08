Police give clean chit to two brothers charged under UP's anti-conversion law

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: The police here have given a clean chit to two men charged under Uttar Pradesh's anti-conversion law for allegedly trying to change the religion of a woman, an official said.

An FIR was earlier registered against brothers Nadeem and Salman for allegedly trying to unlawfully convert a woman to another religion but no evidence has been found against them, said Dharmendra Pal, SHO of Mansurpur police station where the case was filed.

The duo was charged under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, and Indian Penal Code sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

The Allahabad high court, which is hearing an appeal in connection with the case, has been informed that there is no evidence that the two men tried to change the woman's religion.