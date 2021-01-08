STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rainfall likely in several parts of the country this month: IMD

Several parts of the country, mostly south India, are likely to receive a good amount of rainfall this month, the IMD said.

Published: 08th January 2021 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Several parts of the country, mostly south India, are likely to receive a good amount of rainfall this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

There is a possibility of cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on January 11 and 12, and above normal rainfall in south India from January 14 to 28, the IMD said.

For the week starting January 7 to 13, cumulatively, above normal rainfall is very likely over south peninsula and central India and below normal rain/snow is likely over the western Himalayan region.

Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea and another cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu coast and neighbourhood, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over southern peninsular India during next 2-3 days.

Under the influence of a trough in low level easterlies from Karnataka coast to Maharashtra coast, isolated to scattered rainfall with moderate thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places very likely over Maharashtra during next 2 days.

Thereafter, under the influence of a fresh spell of easterly wave, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Kerala and Mahe on January 10 and 11.

Due to the prevailing dry north/northwesterly winds over most parts of northwest India, minimum temperature will fall gradually by 3-5 degree Celsius during next 4-5 days causing cold wave conditions over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan during January 11-12.

"Due to abundant moisture available in lower tropospheric levels and other favourable meteorological features, dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh and dense fog over Delhi, east Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and northwest Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours of January 9 and 10," the IMD said.

No significant rainfall is likely over remaining parts of the country during the week, the IMD added.

For the week from January 14 to 20, due to the absence of any active western disturbance, below normal rain/snow also is likely over western Himalayan Region.

In south India, from January 21 to 28, rainfall is very likely to be above normal over extreme southeast peninsular India and below normal rainfall over western Himalayan region.

There will be dry weather over rest of the country, the IMD added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IMD India Meteorological Department
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp