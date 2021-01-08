STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajnath launches portal for online sale of certain items through CSD canteens

The AFD-1 category has expensive items such as the aforementioned ones as well as air purifiers, dish washers, home theatres, mobile phones etc.

Published: 08th January 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

Rajnath singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launches https://afd.csdindia.gov.in/ for purchase of items Against Firm Demand from CSD Canteens. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Friday for the online sale of expensive items, including washing machines, microwave ovens, refrigerators, air-conditioners, television sets and laptops, through the CSD canteens.

"The portal will enable about 45 Lakh CSD (Canteen Stores Department) beneficiaries to purchase AFD-I items from the comfort of their home," Singh wrote on Twitter.

The AFD-1 category has expensive items such as the aforementioned ones as well as air purifiers, dish washers, home theatres, mobile phones etc.

The armed forces personnel and the ex-servicemen use the CSD canteens.

"The government is committed towards the welfare of all jawans and officers of armed forces and the veterans.

"The launch of online portal today is in line with the vision of Digital India, enunciated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," Singh tweeted.

 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CSD canteens online sale on CSD canteen Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Against Firm Demand Canteen Stores Department
India Matters
Expert flags Covishield’s neuro-inflammatory risk, efficacy against new strains
Pfizer-Biontech vaccine(Photo | AFP)
Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against COVID-19 variants from UK, South Africa
Representational Image. (File Photo)
IAF, airlines to be roped in for COVID-19 vaccine transport across India
Former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt’s move to scrap Planning Commission was a blunder: Pranab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Eye-witness account: The violence Trump's supporters unleashed at US Capitol
Demonstrators break TV equipment outside the US Capitol. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence : When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp