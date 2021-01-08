STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UK-returned Indore man first to test positive for new Covid-19 strain in MP

According to official sources in Indore, the young man had returned home from the UK in the first week of last December. 

Published: 08th January 2021 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2021 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: A young man in Indore has become the first Madhya Pradesh resident to have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, first reported in the UK. 

Confirming the development, highly-placed sources at the state health department in Bhopal said on Friday that out of the two samples sent from Indore to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Delhi, one sample has been found positive for the new strain of COVID-19.

The intimation about the positive report was made by NCDC Delhi to the MP Health Department on Thursday evening, following which the Indore district administration has been alerted to act as per existing safety guidelines and SOP pertaining to the new strain. 

According to informed official sources in Indore, the young man had returned home from the UK in the first week of last December. 

Much to the surprise of the health department, he had tested COVID-19 positive around a fortnight after his return from the UK. His family members, however, had tested negative.

"Being asymptomatic, he was put under home isolation for 14 days after testing positive and one of his sample reports tested negative after completion of home isolation period on Thursday" a health department source in Indore said.

As the SOP pertaining to the new COVID-19 strain requires two consecutive negative test results within 24 hours to release a patient, the health department is awaiting his second test report of samples taken in the last 24 hours. "His first test report has come negative on Thursday, we're now awaiting his second test report as per the SOPs, " a health department official said. 

So far, 332 UK returnees in MP have been traced and tested for the virus. Out of them, five, including two from Indore, have tested positive.
 
Indore, which is the most populated city of MP, has so far reported maximum of 56,254 COVID-19 positive cases and 902 deaths. Around 53,000 patients have so far recovered.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
new covid strain UK covid strain Indore UK passengers
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp