Vocational training for shelter home girls across Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur

Express News Service

PATNA: Self reliance is the keyword the state government is banking on to transform the lot of girls sheltered in various care homes in Bihar.

Under a new model, the government aims to make all girls at state-sponsored institutions self-reliant through vocational training by the time they turn 18.

The plan is significant as it comes in the wake of the 2018 sex scandal at a Muzaffarpur-based Girls Shelter Home.

After having sent 14 girls from the shelter homes at Begusarai, Madhubani, Patna, Mothari, and Purnia to Bengaluru and other cities for vocational training in 2020, they plan to send another batch of 30 girls to participate in a programme on hotel management.

The girls would be sent to Bengaluru, among other cities, in association with the Children and Human Rights Organisations Centre for Juvenile Justice.

“Now, the second batch of 30 inmates – educated up to classes VI and VII – will be sent to Bengaluru for training on housekeeping to make them financially self reliant,” the director of the department said.

“The social welfare department is in touch with banks to provide them (who return after training) loans to run their own businesses through SHGs,” the director added. The stress on self-reliance is aimed at opening up avenues to the girls, who get Rs 2,000 after they turn 18.

The best part about the vocational training is the placement opportunities the girls get access to.

“The girls after training in various vocational courses are ensured 100 per cent placement through the hotels and institutions that train them in housekeeping,” the director added.