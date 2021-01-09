STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4G network may be back as L-G assures ‘good news’

Published: 09th January 2021 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha

J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s assurance on ‘good news’ has rekindled the hopes of the people about the restoration of high-speed 4G internet in Jammu and Kashmir. High-speed 4G internet was suspended hours before the scrapping of Article 370 and the bifurcation of J&K by the Centre on August 5, 2019. 

Following the Supreme Court directions, 4G network was restored in two districts – Ganderbal in the Valley and Udhampur in Jammu – on August 16 last. However, the network remains suspended in 18 others districts despite repeated pleas from students, traders, government employees, civil society members, professionals, doctors and politicians.

There were expectations that restoration of 4G network would follow the successful completion of the first-ever District Development Council (DDC) polls in J&K.  However, it has not happened so far. “I know 4G is working in just two districts of J&K. A committee is examining the issue. There will be good news soon in the coming days,” Sinha had told reporters in Jammu on Thursday.

Currently, landline and mobile phones with 2G throttled mobile internet services is operational in J&K after their restoration on January 25, 2020. Due to the suspension of high-speed internet, people from all sections of society, including students, government employees, and doctors, have been facing inconvenience. The students have been the worst hit, as they could not properly attend the online classes due to low-speed internet after the outbreak of Covid-19 in March last. 
 

