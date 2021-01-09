STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After Singhu, AAP starts installing Wi-Fi hotspots at Tikri border for protesting farmers

The AAP said Wi-Fi connections would help the protesting farmers to keep in touch with their families.

Published: 09th January 2021 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 01:13 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Raghav Chadha

AAP leader Raghav Chadha (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After Singhu border, the AAP has now started installing Wi-Fi hotspots at Tikri border for protesting farmers, party leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

The AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws and its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

"After Singhu Border, Sewadaar @ArvindKejriwal's WiFi sewa reaches Tikri Border. Free WiFi Hotspot installation in full swing at Tikri," Chadha tweeted.

The installation of Wi-Fi hotspots started at Singhu border where Chadha himself went to oversee the process.

Chadha had said as and when demands come, they would install more such hotspots at other border points too where the farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

