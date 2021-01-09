STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BSF hands over to six Pakistani youths who crossed border inadvertently

A protest was lodged with the Pakistan Rangers over the incident and the youngsters were sent back at around 5:30 pm.

Published: 09th January 2021

BSF

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ATTARI: The Border Security Force on Saturday handed over six Pakistani youths, who had "inadvertently" crossed over to the Indian side from along the international border in Punjab, to the Pakistan Rangers.

A protest was lodged with the Pakistan Rangers over the incident and the youngsters were sent back at around 5:30 pm, the border guarding force said.

The six youths, in the age group of 14-25 years and residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, were nabbed by a BSF patrol from near the Pul Moran border post in Amritsar around 5 pm on Friday.

"During questioning, it came to notice that they had crossed over to the Indian territory inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered from them," the force said in a statement.

The Border Security Force (BSF) said as the youths were "inadvertent border crossers", it was decided to hand them to the Pakistani authorities on "humanitarian grounds".

The border force, local police and central intelligence agencies had earlier grilled the youths.

