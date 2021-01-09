STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies

Experts say such experiment can only be in-vitro neutralisation data

Published: 09th January 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the number of people identified as carrying the UK variant of Covid-19 strain reached 82, experiments began at the ICMR’s National Institute of Virology to assess whether Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can neutralise the new strain.

Covaxin, which has been jointly developed by Bharat Biotech and the ICMR, had received the restricted emergency use authorisation by the apex drug regulator in India along with Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, being manufactured in India by the Serum Institute of India. 

The approval of Covaxin, which is still under phase 3 trial in the country, had triggered a torrent of criticism, but a key reason cited by the drug regulator had said that the REU was being granted in the wake of the mutation in Covid-19 that makes it more transmissible.

This confidence was based on the argument by the firm which stressed that Covaxin can generate antibodies against multiple proteins instead of spikes alone which in theory suggests that it might have a better chance against the mutated variants.

“The understanding is that for protection from the variant strains a whole virus vaccine has a better chance as compared to subunit vaccine or only spike protein-based or receptor-binding domain-based vaccines,” a senior official at the ICMR told this newspaper. 

“To check whether that happens, we will use the vaccine using the culture of virus variants, cell lines and the vaccine,” he added. However, some experts expressed their apprehensions that such an experiment can only be in-vitro neutralisation data — comparing between the UK or South Africa strain and the Covid-19 strains that have remained dominant so far.

“What is needed, at least, is to use say sera from RBD vaccine immunised individuals and whole virus vaccine immunised individuals and see if the former group is extremely poor in blocking the variant viruses,” said a virologist from a government institution who did not wish to be named.

Positive sign
Pfizer on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine it has developed appeared to work against a key mutation in the transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, as per a laboratory study 

PM Modi to meet CMs ahead of vaccine rollout

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with chief ministers of all states on Monday ahead of the roll out of Covid-19 vaccines in the country, government sources said on Friday. Two vaccines -- one each by the Serum Institute of India and the Bharat Biotech -- have been granted the restricted-use authorisation by the Drug Controller General of India.

By July, the Centre is hoping to get about 30 crore population inoculated against Covid-19. Officials, meanwhile, said the second dry run on Friday had been without any major glitches and indicated that states were ready for the actual exercise.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICMR UK COVID strain New COVID strain Covaxin COVID vaccine National Institute of Virology Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Coronavirus India Coronavirus
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp