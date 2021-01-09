STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Cops fleeing from thieves unfortunate: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Pune incident

Ajit Pawar called unfortunate a December 28 incident in Pune where a policeman was seen running away from thieves and his colleague unable to use his rifle to deter them.

Published: 09th January 2021 12:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 12:44 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday called "unfortunate" a December 28 incident in Pune where a policeman was seen running away from thieves and his colleague unable to use his rifle to deter them.

Speaking at a programme in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pawar said the police force in the state had done a commendable job during the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown.

"But it is unfortunate to see our policemen run away from thieves. Such incidents well defame and bring down the morale of the force. Do whatever you can, but control the goons who disturb law and order," he said.

In the early hours of December 28, two policemen came across a group carrying out a theft in a housing society in Aundh area, but instead of stopping them, one of the personnel fled while the other did not use his rifle to stop them.

Both constables were suspended at the time by Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta for unprofessional behaviour.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar Pune Pune cops Pune police
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp