STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mamata govt allows 100% occupancy in cinema halls in West Bengal

CM Mamata was speaking at the inauguration of the 26th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2021 via video conference on Friday.

Published: 09th January 2021 11:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Movie theatre, multiplex

Workers disinfecting a multiplex in Chennai. (File | EPS)

By ANI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state but asserted following precautionary measures in the view of Covid-19.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the 26th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2021 via video conference on Friday.

"Due to the pandemic, only 50 per cent occupancy in cinema halls is allowed. Now I am allowing 100 per cent occupancy but proper care needs to be taken," she said.

Actor Shahrukh Khan also participated in the event virtually. The Kolkata Film Festival, which was started in the year 1995, is being organised virtually in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.

Recently a similar notification was issued by the Tamil Nadu government to increase the occupancy in cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes to 100 per cent capacity.

However, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has written to Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary stating that the state government's move is the dilution of the Ministry of Home Affair's order.

Bhalla asked the chief secretary to immediately issue the necessary order to bring their guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated December 28, 2020, and inform compliance to this Ministry. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cinema halls theatres COVID-19 social distancing Coronavirus West Bengal government West bengal coronavirus
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp