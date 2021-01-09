STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

New COVID-19 strain: RT-PCR test compulsory for air travellers both in UK, India

After the RT-PCR test in Delhi, all passengers will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven at home.

Published: 09th January 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus at the Mumbai airport.

Passengers wearing protective masks as a precautionary measure against coronavirus. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With flights resuming operation from the United Kingdom amid the scare of the new Covid-19 strain, passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test both in the UK before boarding their flight and after arriving in India.

In a set of passenger advisory guidelines, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) on Friday said that passengers will have to upload their negative RT-PCR test report via 'Air Suvidha Portal' on the airport's official website before boarding in the UK.

"The RT-PCR must be conducted within 72 hours before undertaking the journey," the guidelines stated, adding that passengers taking the test at the Airport will have to shell out Rs 3,400 for a test and lounge.

It may take up to 10 hours for the test results at IGI's Terminal 3.

After the RT-PCR test in Delhi, all passengers will have to undergo seven days of institutional quarantine, followed by seven at home.

Flights from the United Kingdom resumed on Friday in a limited capacity. Thirty flights will operate each week - 15 each by Indian and UK carriers. This schedule will continue till January 23, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed earlier.

The ban on flights to the UK was lifted on January 6.

A total of 82 persons were found with the new mutant variant of coronavirus so far, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

"The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus, first reported in the UK, now stands at 82," the Ministry said in a statement. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UK COVID strain New COVID strain COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID test UK-India flights
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With the U.S. Capitol in the background, workers install fencing around the Capitol grounds the day after violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Congress. (Photo | AP)


US Capitol: Resignations, impeachment threat force Trump to accept defeat

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Schools reopen in Odisha after nine months, many violate COVID-19 protocol
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp