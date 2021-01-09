STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir

The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

Published: 09th January 2021

Indian soldiers patrol near the Line of Control after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing and mortar shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Rajouri and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday.

There was, however, no report of damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

"At about 12.30 pm (Saturday), Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling mortars along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Indian Army retaliates befittingly," a defence spokesperson said.

The officials said the cross-border firing between the two sides was going on when last reports were received.

In another ceasefire violation, Pakistani Rangers fired on forward posts and villages along the IB in Gurnam border outpost area in Hira Nagar sector of Kathua district, they said.

The firing from the Pakistan side started around 11 pm on Friday and continued till 12.30 am on Saturday, the officials said.

