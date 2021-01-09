STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ready with pleas to challenge farm laws, waiting for right time: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said his government has finalised petitions to challenge the Centre's farm laws.

Published: 09th January 2021 10:54 PM

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday said his government has finalised petitions to challenge the Centre's farm laws and will do so at an opportune time on the advice of legal experts.

He was reacting to accusations of AAP MP Bhagwant Mann, who alleged collusion between the CM and the governor over sending the agriculture Bills passed in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to negate the farm laws to the president.

The Punjab CM slammed Mann, accusing him of speaking 'blatant lies' and said, "It is unfortunate that people like him, who had no knowledge about the Constitution and legislative procedures, were in politics and making illogical statements with the sole motive of misleading people."

ALSO READ: Agri laws: Wisconsin Speaker supports farmers' protests; writes to Indian, US envoys

The CM said contrary to Mann's claims, state Advocate General Atul Nanda had already prepared and finalised requisite petitions for challenging the central Acts.

"Since these Acts impact the lives and futures of our farmers, all decisions will be taken carefully and judiciously at an opportune time," said Amarinder Singh in a statement here.

"Just like his bosses, Mann too has mastered the art of lying and deception but while doing so he has exposed his incompetence as a parliamentarian by making frivolous statements on matters pertaining to the Constitution and legislative procedures," alleged the CM.

ALSO READ: SC to hear pleas against new agri laws, all issues related to farmers protest on January 11

"If you think that you can mislead people of Punjab by your lies, you are utterly mistaken, as every Punjabi has seen through your webs of deceit and your betrayal of the farmers' cause," the CM said.

Amarinder Singh said while his government's stand on the Centre's 'black' farm laws had been consistent from day one, both AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal had been doing 'flip flops' over it.

"One day you unanimously support our bills and your party leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, accompany me to the governor and the very next day you do a somersault and start opposing them," said the chief minister attacking AAP.

He said AAP's 'double face' and its collusion with the BJP to 'weaken' the farmers' agitation has been further 'exposed' with Arvind Kejriwal notifying one of the farm laws in Delhi rather than following Punjab's example of bringing in legislations in the assembly to negate the impact of the black farm laws.

