RLP chief says party will field own candidates for 3 Assembly bypolls, 90 local bodies election

Beniwal exuded confidence that the party, which has three MLAs and one MP, will win the bypolls to Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh assembly constituencies.

Published: 09th January 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal (photo| Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convener and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who quit the NDA in support of farmers agitation against the farm laws, on Saturday said his party will filed its own candidates for the upcoming bypolls to three assembly seats and elections in 90 local bodies.

He exuded confidence that the party, which has three MLAs and one MP, will win the bypolls to Sahara, Rajsamand and Sujangarh assembly constituencies.

Bye-elections in these seats were necessitated following the death of the sitting legislators.

While Congress held the Sahara and Sujangarh constituencies while the BJP had won the Rajsamand seat.

"The party (RLP) will contest the upcoming bypolls in three assembly elections.

Apart from them, the party will also field candidates in the local bodies elections," Beniwal told reporters here on Saturday.

He also said corruption will be the main agenda of elections to the local bodies.

Commenting on the formation of 'Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Rajasthan (Manch)' floated by the former CM's supporters, Beniwal termed it "parallel BJP" and a "challenge for prime minister (Narendra Modi)".

About splitting from the NDA, the RLP convener said he did so in view of farmers agitation and demanded that the Centre repeals the three contentious farm laws.

At the same time, he also accused the Congress government in Rajasthan of neglecting the issues concerning the youths.

Beniwal said he has extended his support to the farmers agitation and along with party MLAs, leaders and workers he will continue to hold peaceful dharna at Shahjahanpur near Rajasthan-Haryana border till the farmers demands are met.

