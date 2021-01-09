STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ten newborn babies die in fire at Maharashtra's Bhandara district hospital

Parents of the deceased children were not notified about the incident properly and have assembled outside the hospital awaiting more details.

Published: 09th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2021 09:52 AM

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope ordered the inquiry of this incident. He said that the guilty will be punished and the government is with the bereaved parents. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHANDRA: Ten newborn babies died after fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a hospital in Maharashtra in the wee hours on Saturday, doctors said.

All the infants were between a month and three months old, a doctor said. There were 17 babies in the unit and seven were rescued, he added.

Fire broke out in the Bhandara district hospital at around 2 am, due to an apparent short circuit. 

Another doctor said a nurse first noticed smoke coming out from the neonatal section of the hospital and alerted doctors and other staff who reached there in five minutes.

Fire brigade personnel rescued seven babies from the 'inbound ward' of the unit but could not save the 10 other babies, he said.

Parents of the deceased children were not notified about the incident properly and have assembled outside the hospital awaiting more details.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the accident as a 'heart-wrenching' tragedy and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences to those affected.

"The fire accident in Bhandara district hospital, Maharashtra is very unfortunate. I am pained beyond words. My thoughts and condolences are with bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this irreparable loss," he tweeted.

Maharashtra Health minister Rajesh Tope expressed grief over the accident and reassured that the guilty will be punished and that the government is with the bereaved parents.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also ordered an inquiry into the incident and asked Tope and the district collector to extend all possible help to the kin of the victims.

(With PTI and Online Desk inputs)

