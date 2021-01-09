UP makes licence a must to keep liquor more than prescribed limit at home  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh has made it mandatory to obtain licence to keep liquor more than the prescribed limit at home.

This has been one of the highlights of the new liquor policy approved by Yogi Adtiyanath cabinet through circulation here on late Friday night.

In UP, one is permitted to store 1.5 litres of each country-made and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) liquor and four bottles of beer. Now, if anyone wants to store liquor more than the prescribed limit, a licence would have to be secured from the state excise department.

According to excise officials, a licence shall be issued for purchase, transport, and possess stocks in excess of the prescribed retail sale limit to individuals, on payment of Rs 12,000 as licence fee and a security amount of Rs 51,000 per year subject to the conditions prescribed.

The state government has set a revenue target of Rs 34,500 crore in 2021-22 from the excise department against the expected revenue collection of Rs 28,340 crore in 2020-21.

As per an official source, while the quality and economically priced UP made liquor, manufactured with Grain ENA of 42.8% strength only, would now be available to the customers in tetra packs at Rs 85 at the country liquor shops across the state, there has been no rise in the maximum retail price of country-made liquor.

The sale of foreign liquor in 90 ml bottles under the regular category would be permitted. Low alcohol beverages (LBA) would now be available at retail shops of foreign-made liquor, model shops, and premium retail vend besides the beer shops.

The excise duty on beer has been reduced and its shelf life would be nine months.

In order to promote the production of wine within the state, wine made out of locally produced fruits shall be exempted from excise duty for a period of five years. Vintners shall be allowed the retail sale of wine. Wine tavern shall also be allowed in its premises.

Renewal of Country Liquor, Foreign Liquor, Beer, Bhang retail shops, and Model Shops permitted for 2021-22. Due to the situation arising out of Covid-19, the period from April-2020 to June-2020 shall be excluded in determining the renewal criteria.

To promote ease of doing business, brand registration, label approval, bar, and micro-brewery licences will have the option to be renewed up to three years instead of requiring approvals every year.

The new policy also encompasses the total digitalization of the excise department in 2021-22. Efforts would be made to computerise all the processes and procedures of the excise department under the Integrated Excise Supply Chain Management System (IESCMS). Under the new policy, it has been made mandatory for the retail shops to install PoS machines for selling the liquor.

Moreover, premium retail vends shall be permitted at airports. Wine tasting facility and sale of drinking accessories shall be allowed at premium retail vends.

The provision that no liquor shop shall be opened within 5 kilometers of the border of another district, without the consent of the collectors of both the districts will be done away with.

Sale of imported liquor and Indian made foreign liquor in the scotch category, with a maximum retail price of Rs 2,000 or more, will be permissible in mono-cartons. The power for renewal of micro-brewery licences shall be delegated from Excise Commissioner to District Collector who shall be authorised to amend the names of the renewed shops.

A special campaign will be launched to create awareness to the public on the ill effects of drinking and responsible drinking. The campaign will mainly focus on (1) Under Age Drinking (2) Drunken Driving (3) Responsible Consumption.