STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army Captain staged Amshipura encounter for Rs 20 lakh: Police charge sheet

Captain Bhoopinder Singh is currently in the custody of the Army, with informed sources saying he may face Court Martial proceedings.

Published: 10th January 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 06:03 PM   |  A+A-

Army soldiers near the house where Militants were hiding during an encounter in Shopian.

Army soldiers near the house where Militants were hiding during an encounter in Shopian. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SHOPIAN: The Army Captain, who was involved in the alleged fake encounter in Shopian in July last year in which three youths were killed, had hatched a conspiracy along with two civilians with the motive for "grabbing" a reward money of Rs 20 lakh and also fired at the victims even before his men could lay a cordon of the area, according to a police charge sheet.

Captain Bhoopinder Singh is currently in the custody of the Army, with informed sources saying he may face Court Martial proceedings.

The case relates to the July 18, 2020 encounter at Amshipura here in which three youths of Rajouri district -- Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohammed Ibrar -- were killed and branded as terrorists.

The charge sheet submitted before the chief judicial magistrate of this district also details the role of the two civilians -- Tabish Nazir and Bilal Ahmed Lone -- in the case.

Lone has since turned an approver and recorded his confession statement before a magistrate.

After reports emerged on social media that the three youths were not associated with terrorism, the Army had ordered a Court of Inquiry which completed its probe earlier in September.

It had found "prima facie" evidence that the troops had "exceeded" the powers granted under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

Following this, the Army had initiated disciplinary proceedings.

The identities of the three youths killed in Amshipura were confirmed through a DNA test and the bodies were handed over to their families in Baramulla in October.

General officer in Command of the strategically-located XV Corps, Lt Gen B S Raju had said earlier the Summary of Evidence had been completed and the Army will take the next course of action as per law.

Officials in know of the development said the Captain may face a Court Martial proceeding for violating the powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 and for not following the dos and don'ts of the Chief of Army Staff as approved by the Supreme Court.

The charge sheet submitted by the Special Investigation Team of Jammu and Kashmir Police has listed 75 witnesses in support of its findings and has also provided technical evidence including call data records of the accused persons involved in the case.

The charge sheet also has the statements of four army personnel -- Subedar Garu Ram, Lance Naik Ravi Kumar, Sepoys Ashwini Kumar and Yougesh -- who were part of Capt Singh's team at the time of the incident.

They said that all of them along with the two civilians had left the Army camp together as there were reliable inputs that a contact with terrorists was possible, according to the charge sheet.

On reaching the spot, all the four were asked to cordon off from different directions.

"As they were approaching the spot on foot after disembarking from the vehicle they heard a few bursts of live ammunition even before they had laid the cordon," said the charge sheet, quoting the statements of the four.

Later Capt. Singh told them that he had to fire as the hiding militants were trying to escape.

"By staging the encounter," the charge sheet said, Capt. Singh and two other civilians also "purposefully destroyed evidence of real crime that they have committed and also have been purposefully projecting false information as part of a criminal conspiracy hatched between them with motive to grab prize money of Rs 20 lakh".

It said the accused captain of 62 Rashtriya Rifles "furnished false information to mislead the senior officer and for getting" an FIR lodged to "tailor fit his motive for grabbing prize money in furtherance of criminal conspiracy".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amshipura encounter Army captain Shopian Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp