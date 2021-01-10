STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bird flu reported at Kanpur Zoological Park, closed for 15 days

Kanpur Zoological Park authorities on Friday increased the monitoring as four birds were found dead in the premises on January 6.

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside near Jal Mahal in Jaipur, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. A bird flu alert has been sounded in Rajasthan after the presence of the dreaded virus was confirmed in dead crows and other birds in Rajasthan. (Photo | PTI)

Forest department official picks a sick crow from a roadside in Jaipur. (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

KANPUR: A case of bird flu has been detected at Kanpur Zoological Park on Saturday, said Zoo Director Dr Sunil Choudhary. The zoo has been closed for visitors for 15 days, he added. Authorities will send more samples of birds in the coming days, Choudhary added.

Kanpur Zoological Park authorities on Friday increased the monitoring as four birds were found dead in the premises on January 6. The samples have been sent to the Animal Disease Laboratory of Bhopal under high security.

In the wake of the mortality of poultry, crows, and migratory birds from the states of Kerala, Karnataka, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh, the Centre has suggested measures to states and Union Territories to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying in a release said that the states which have so far reported cases of avian influenza include Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

