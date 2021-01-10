Bird flu scare: 161 crows found dead in Uttarakhand triggering panic

Vineet Upadhyay By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A total of 161 birds were found dead in Uttarakhand on Sunday late evening triggering panic among state government officials and people.

Out of the 161, total 121 were found dead in Bhandari Bagh area of Dehradun district while 40 from Doiwala and Rishikesh. This is the first instance since the alert related to bird flu was announced last week that so many birds are found dead.

Rajiv Bhartari, head of the forest force, Uttarakhand said, "The samples of the dead crows have been sent to Bhopal and Bareilly-based laboratories for testing to confirm if the birds died due to the said ailment. We have already announced the alert and messages to check the spread are in place."

The state government's animal husbandry department has already formed rapid response teams (RRTs) across the state to ensure stop spread of bird flu in around 15000 big, medium and small poultry establishments of the state.

The officials told that a control room has been set up in Dehradun and through email, fax or toll-free number (18001208862) people can inform if they suspect any case of bird flu anywhere in the state.

The government has also kept medical centers of the state including atleast 80 in Dehradun on high alert in case of spread.

Earlier last week, the state government had banned interstate export of poultry products and specimen from all the state affected from bird flu.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has already warned and has urged to be cautious.