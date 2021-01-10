Chhattisgarh says no to the use of Covaxin till clinical trial processes accomplished

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh government has categorically declared that it is not in favour of using indigenous Covid19-Covaxin in the vaccination process in the state unless it has completed the recommended testing process with absolute authentication and success.

The state health minister T S Singh Deo said that it is "Not Safe" to use any vaccine, which remains in clinical trial mode, unless the safety and the details of all phases of testing with aftereffects are observed with confidence.

“We mustn’t rush headlong into starting its widespread use but wait for completion of Phase-3 trials and appraisal. Rushing into general use before trials are complete will set a precedent where other companies will seek emergency use authorisation before completing the mandated trials”, the minister said and further added it may also jeopardise the valuable lives and health of Indian citizens.

Regarding the Indian vaccine Covaxin, the AIIMS Centre for Community Medicine has recently publicised that Phase I/II trials for safe and immunogenicity have already been completed.

While congratulating the researcher and scientists, Singh Deo though felt that it’s matter of pride for the advancement made by the Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech, which received emergency approval.

Chhattisgarh has already completed the vaccination dry run in its 28 districts.