STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt pays Rs 1,364 cr to over 20 lakh undeserving beneficiaries under PM-KISAN: RTI

Nayak said according to media reports, proceedings have been initiated to recover these funds transferred to undeserving persons.

Published: 10th January 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Mysuru farmers thresh the paddy crop as unseasonal rain lashed the state

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government has paid Rs 1,364 crore to 20.48 lakh undeserving beneficiaries under its ambitious PM-KISAN scheme, a reply to a Right to Information (RTI) query by the Union Agriculture Ministry reveals.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammann Nidhi (PM-KISAN) was launched by the Centre in 2019 and under the scheme, income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments is paid to small and marginal farmer families having combined landholding or ownership of up to 2 hectares.

The Union Agriculture Ministry, in response to the RTI application, identified two categories of undeserving beneficiaries who received PM-KISAN payouts as "ineligible farmers" and "income tax payee farmers".

RTI applicant Venkatesh Nayak of Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) who received the data from the government said, "More than half (55.58%) of these undeserving persons belong to the income tax payee category'."

"The remaining 44.41% belong to the "ineligible farmers' category'," he added.

Nayak said according to media reports, proceedings have been initiated to recover these funds transferred to undeserving persons.

He said data obtained under RTI Act, 2005, indicated that since the commencement of the PM-KISAN Yojana in 2019, Rs 1,364.13 crore (USD 186.59 million) has been paid to "ineligible persons' and income tax payee farmers' till July 31, 2020.

"Government's own data indicates money went into the wrong hands," he added.

A major chunk of these ineligible beneficiaries belongs to five states -- Punjab, Assam, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, as per the data.

"Punjab tops the list accounting for 23.16 per cent (4.74 lakh) of the total number of undeserving persons across the country who received payouts, followed by Assam with 16.87% (3.45 lakh beneficiaries) and Maharashtra with 13.99% (2.86 lakh beneficiaries).

These three states account for more than half (54.03 per cent) of the number of undeserving persons who received payouts," Nayak said Gujarat is at the fourth position with 8.05 per cent (1.64 lakh beneficiaries), followed by Uttar Pradesh at fifth position with 8.01 per cent (1.64 lakh beneficiaries), he said.

Sikkim with just one undeserving beneficiary reported the lowest figure, Nayak said.

Several categories of farmers are excluded from the scheme like institutional landholders; farmer families in which one or more members is among beneficiaries -- former and present holders of constitutional posts; former and present ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, mayors and chairmen of district panchayat; serving and retired government employees; pensioners receiving over Rs 10,000 monthly pension; income tax payees and professionals such as doctors, engineers, chartered accountants and architects etc.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A healthcare worker being vaccinated during a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccine at Victoria Hospital in Jabalpur on Friday | pti
Can Covaxin work against new strain? ICMR studies
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at the Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Govt-farmers meet: Unions say will fight till death; all eyes on SC hearing
Vistara offers flight tickets from Rs 1,299 in new flash sale
Air India. (File Photo | Reuters)
All-women cockpit crew to fly inaugural San Francisco-Bengaluru Air India flight

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during their protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
WATCH | Farmers give lessons to underprivileged kids for free at protest site
Charred remains of furniture and other equipments inside the new born babies care unit of the Bhandara District General Hospital. (Photo | PTI)
Bhandara Fire Tragedy: Parents of deceased blame hospital authorities for death of infants
Gallery
A violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol violence in 10 pictures: When pro-Trump mob stormed the building to overturn election
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp