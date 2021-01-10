STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hindu Mahasabha starts 'Godse Gyanshala' in Gwalior sparking political controversy

We want to enlighten youth about the ideology espoused by Godse and Apte as well as expose those who were actually responsible for country's partition  in 1947, a Hindu Mahasabha offical said.

godse gyansala

All India Hindu Mahasabha members inaugurate Godse Gyanshala. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: After celebrating the birth anniversary of Nathuram Godse and observing the anniversary of his hanging as Balidan Diwas, saffron outfit All India Hindu Mahasabha has now started Godse Gyanshala at its Gwalior office -- to promote the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. 

The development has sparked political controversy with the opposition Congress accusing the ruling BJP of being silent over the issue, 

The Godse Gyanshala (similar to a library) was started at the Hindu Mahasabha state headquarters at Daulatganj area of Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Sunday. The Gyanshala was unveiled at the Hindu Mahasabha's office by garlanding the picture of Nathuram Godse as well as pictures of stalwarts who inspired him. The pictures, included Guru Govind Singh, Maharana Pratap, RSS founder KB Hedgewar, Lala Lajpat Rai, Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya among others. 

"The Gyanshala will not only have pictures of Nathuram Godse, Narayan Apte (Gandhi's assassins), but also other Hindu nationalists, including Jan Sangh founder member Shyama Prasad Mukerjee. It will infuse spirit of nationalism among our Generation Y and Generation next, " Hindu Mahasabha national vice president Jaiveer Bhardwaj said. 

'It's not only pictures of Hindu nationalists, but also literature in form of books will be kept at the Gyanshala to educate youths about the revolutionary thoughts of both Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte, besides other nationalist leaders. The books will be unveiled at the Gyanshala on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose," Bhardwaj said. 

"We want to enlighten youth about the ideology espoused by Godse and Apte as well as expose those who were actually responsible for country's partition  in 1947," he maintained. 

Meanwhile, targeting the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the issue, ex minister and senior Congress MLA from Gwalior-Chambal region Dr Govind Singh said " Presence of BJP government in the state has emboldened those inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's killers." 

"The CM often boasts about demolition drive against the mafia elements in the state, then how can he then tolerate efforts to glorify Mahatma Gandhi's assassins, " Singh said. 

Three years back on November 15, 2017, the Hindu Mahasabha had tried to establish Hutatma Nathuram Godse temple at the same office in Gwalior. The local police, however, had later seized Godse's bust from the Mahasabha's office, 

The Hindu Mahasabha office in Gwalior Daulatganj area is important, as both Godse and Apte are believed to have visited it often before Mahatma Gandhi's assassination. 

