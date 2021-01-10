'I'm speechless': Maharashtra CM visits Bhandara fire mishap site, assures help to kin of dead babies

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

BHANDARA: Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray rushed to Bhandara on Sunday and assured all possible help and time-bound probe to the kin of the ten infants who were killed in a fire accident at the district general hospital.

"This terrible tragedy has left me speechless. We will do a thorough probe and those responsible will not be spared," the chief minister said while telling the family members that the Maharashtra government is standing with them in these times of the crisis.

“We have set up an expert doctor team to probe this fire incident. Besides, director Maharashtra fire service Prabhat Rahangdale’s help will be also taken to investigate all angles of this incident. No one will be spared and the stern actions will be taken against the guilty.”

Meanwhile, the opposition leaders in the state are questioning the Uddhav Thackeray government over the delay in suspending any officials responsible for this accident. "When the fire broke down at the sick newborn care unit at the hospital, no one was present. This shows the casual approach of the hospital's administration. There must be people who were deputed for the night shifts. Where were they. All these questions must be answered. Just visiting the hospital is not enough. The government must take stern actions," Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the state legislative council and BJP MLC said.

On the other hand, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded that charges of culpable homicide be filed against those who are responsible for the deaths of ten innocent infants in this incident.

