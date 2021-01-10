STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India reports 18,645 new coronavirus cases, 201 deaths in 24 hours

With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases.

Published: 10th January 2021

People give their swab samples for Covid-19 test at Sanjeevini bus at ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam on Saturday | G Satyanarayana

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India reported 18,645 new COVID-19 cases and 201 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Sunday.

With the addition of fresh infections, the overall cases in the country reached 1,04,50,284 including 2,23,335 active cases. After 19,299 discharges in the last 24 hours, the cumulative recoveries reached 1,00,75,950. The death toll climbed to 1,50,999.

At present, there are 64,516 active cases in Kerala, the highest in the country, followed by Maharashtra with 54,129.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,10,96,622 samples were tested for Covid-19 up to January 9. Of these, 8,43,307 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday informed that India's cumulative coronavirus positivity rate has further dropped to 5.79 per cent and there are only 2.15 per cent active cases out of the overall infections.

Days after COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has announced that the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country will start from January 16.

The decision was taken at a meeting today in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the status of COVID-19 in the country and the preparedness of states and union territories for vaccination against the disease. 

