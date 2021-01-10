STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kanpur zoo shut after bird flu confirmed in dead fowls

An area of 10 kilometres around the zoo has been cordoned off and declared containment zone for an indefinite period by the authorities.

Published: 10th January 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

A worker spraying disinfectant at a birds enclosure, as part of a preventive measure against Bird flu, at a Zoological Park.

A worker spraying disinfectant at a birds enclosure, as part of a preventive measure against Bird flu, at a Zoological Park. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KANPUR: The Kanpur Zoological Park has been closed for visitors till further orders after samples taken from two dead birds found there tested positive for the avian influenza virus, an official said on Sunday.

The area up to one kilometre of the zoo has been declared an infected zone and the culling of birds has begun there, said Additional District Magistrate (City) Atul Kumar.

"Four fowls and two parrots were found dead in the zoo in the last five days. Of these, two birds tested positive," Kumar said.

According to the official, the samples of dead birds were sent to the animal disease laboratory in Bhopal which confirmed the presence of H-5 strain of bird flu in them.

"The zoo has been closed for visitors and morning walkers. The hospital enclosure where the infected birds had been placed has also been shut down," Kumar said.

An area of 10 kilometres around the zoo has been cordoned off and declared containment zone for an indefinite period by the authorities and shops selling chicken and eggs there have been asked to down shutters for an indefinite period, an official said.

"We have imposed an indefinite ban on the transportation and entry of poultry products including live birds, unprocessed poultry meat in the district as a precautionary measure," District Magistrate Alok Tiwari said.

"We have taken the decisions after marathon discussion with the officials of Kanpur zoo, health department, animal husbandry and veterinary doctors," he said.

Meanwhile, section 144 of CrPC has been imposed to curb the spread of bird flu in the district, Kumar said.

The process of disinfecting all poultry farms in the radius of one kilometre of the zoo has started and teams have been formed to inspect shops selling raw chicken and mutton, he said.

Strict instructions have also been issued to make adequate arrangements for the disposal of dead birds, he added.

"We have also issued an advisory to keep a strict watch on unusual sickness or mortality in poultry birds and wild or migratory birds," ADM said.

