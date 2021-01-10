Nearly 600 people penalised for caste stickers on vehicles in Noida

By PTI

NOIDA: Nearly 600 people with their vehicles bearing caste-identifying stickers were issued challans across Noida and Greater Noida on Saturday, police said.

The action came during a campaign launched on instructions of Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh, they said.

"On Saturday, 594 vehicle owners were issued challans for having stickers or paints that identified castes. All such stickers and paints were removed during the campaign held across the district," a police spokesperson said.

The district police have cautioned vehicle owners against putting up caste-identifying stickers on their cars or motorcycles in violation of road traffic rules, the officials said.