'No official car, pedal your way to office or field visit for a month': Raipur Mayor's directive to RMC staff

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) has decided to set a precedent to promote adoption of cycling and asked all officials and staff to avoid using their vehicles for a month.

The Mayor Aijaz Dhebar has issued a directive to all zonal commissioners and other staff of RMC not to use the official vehicle from January 27 to February 27.

During the given period the Mayor, corporators, commissioners, officials and other staff of the municipal corporation who have been allotted government vehicle will not use them. They will instead move on their bicycle or the public transport (city buses) to visit their offices and during their field visits.

“We wish to promote the use of bycyles among common citizens too in Raipur. So the officials are asked to adopt the practice as it creates much awareness among the masses”, the Mayor said.

The RMC officials will even not use their own vehicles during the working hours.

