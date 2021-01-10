STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rape survivor who was 7-month pregnant dies in Uttar Pradesh

The father of the girl, who was mentally unsound, said the family came to know about their daughter being six-month pregnant on December 6.

Published: 10th January 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2021 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (File Photo)

By PTI

BAREILLY: A 15-year-old rape survivor who was seven months pregnant died of pregnancy-related complications at the district hospital here, police said on Sunday.

She was admitted to the hospital on Saturday night and passed away on Thursday night, they said.

Additional Director and Superintendent In-Charge of the hospital Dr Subodh Sharma said the girl was brought to the hospital in serious condition and her health deteriorated further.

Despite best efforts by the doctors, she could not be saved, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Bareilly, Rohit Singh Sajwan said, "The post-mortem report says that the death took place due to infection."

"The viscera of the victim has been preserved," he added.

The father of the girl, who was mentally unsound, said the family came to know about their daughter being six-month pregnant on December 6.

He said she was raped allegedly by a 30-year-old man in a sugarcane field in June last year when she had gone out of the house for some work.

The accused had threatened her that he will kill her family members if she revealed the incident to them.

The victim's father filed a complaint at Fatehganj West police station regarding the rape of his daughter on December 4, following which a case under the POCSO Act and the IPC was registered against the accused, police said.

The accused was arrested on December 6, they added.

Station House Officer of Fatehganj West police station Ashwani Kumar said a charge-sheet has been filed in the case.

The girl's father had sought permission from the district administration to abort her baby but the permission was denied as doctors cited the pregnancy was of many days and a police case was on.

