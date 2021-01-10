Three injured as four men open fire on jewellery shop in Thane

By PTI

THANE: Three people were injured after a group of four opened fire on a jewellery shop in Ambernath in Thane district on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooters came on two motorcycles and fired seven rounds at around 1:40am, in which three men were seriously injured, an official said.

The quartet's attempt to rob the jewellery shop was unsuccessful, and they fled from the spot soon after, he added.

"The three injured people have been admitted in a hospital in Ulhasnagar. Senior officials have rushed to the spot and further details are awaited. A nakabandi has been imposed in the area to nab the culprits," he said.