AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested for derogatory remarks on condition of UP hospitals 

Earlier in the day, ink was thrown at the AAP MLA by a youth while he was talking to police personnel.

Published: 11th January 2021 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti, who was attacked with ink earlier on the day, having an altercation with cops over his visit to Amethi (Photo | EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Aam Admi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti was arrested in Amethi on Monday for his alleged derogatory statement about the condition of hospitals in Uttar Pradesh. The arrest was made under Section 151 of the CrPC.

Earlier in the day, ink was thrown at the AAP MLA by a youth while he was talking to police personnel over his visit to Rae Bareli district. Bharti has been on a visit to Amethi and Rae Bareli. The incident occurred when he was trying to visit a school in Rae Bareli. 

Following the incident, Bharti got into an altercation with cops, especially Inspector In-Charge Atul Kumar Singh of Haja police station in Rae Bareli, as he had detained the MLA.

Following the altercation, Singh lodged a complaint against the AAP MLA and an FIR was lodged against him under Sections 147 (rioting), 332 (detering public servant from doing his duty), 353 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 505(2) of IPC in Rae Bareli.

In the FIR, the Inspector claimed that the MLA threatened with dire consequences using abusive language against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and also the police officers on duty.

The AAP MLA had previously made a controversial comment regarding the condition of hospitals in the state. The AAP leader had reached Rae Bareli on Sunday night to inspect some government schools.

Later talking to media persons, Bharti called it the "handiwork of BJP workers" while raising questions over the law and order situation in UP.

On getting the information about the incident, CO Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi reached the spot. The MLA allegedly told the CO that the right-wing workers trying to intimidate him and that ink was thrown at him in the presence of cops.

Bharti claimed that he was in Rae Bareli to oversee the party’s preparations for the upcoming panchayat polls.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh, meanwhile, said that the dictatorship in Uttar Pradesh was reaching a crescendo and efforts were being made to browbeat AAP leaders who raise questions on the poor conditions of health and education facilities in the state.

