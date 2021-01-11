STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chandigarh diary

The policy has also provisions that no homework should be assigned to students up to Class II, and only two hours of homework per week for students of classes III to V. 

Published: 11th January 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Schools directed to implement schoolbag policy
All government schools in the city have been told to implement the schoolbag policy. The Education Department of the Chandigarh Administration sent a letter to the principals of all government schools asking them to implement the policy, which directs the weight of textbooks in the bags of primary class students should not exceed two kilograms. The policy recommends three books weighing 1,078 and 1,080 grams for classes  I and II; four books weighing  1,572, 1,804, and 1,916 grams for classes III to V respectively. The policy has also provisions that no homework should be assigned to students up to Class II, and only two hours of homework per week for students of classes III to V. 

Chandigarh Housing Board bags HUDCO award
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has bagged the first rank in the country under Housing and Urban Development Corporation’s (HUDCO) Housing, Urban Poverty and Infrastructure category of its slum rehabilitation programme. The award comprises a certificate and Rs 1 lakh. The CHB got this award for rehabilitating slum dwellers to Maloya from across the city. It has allotted around 2,600 of the 4,960 flats constructed under the Affordable Rent Housing Scheme. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation was awarded the first prize among municipal sectors by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency at the National Energy Conservation Awards-2020 for reducing energy footprint and cutting down on electricity consumption cost.

Chicken, egg prices plummet over bird flu scare
The prices of chicken and eggs have fallen down by almost 50 per cent in the city after the bird flu outbreak.  Besides the prices, sales too have slumped with people giving poultry a wide berth. While the wholesale price of chicken was in the range of Rs 160 to Rs 170 a kg till last week, it now is around Rs 80 per kg. Retail prices too have slumped, from the last week’s Rs 200 to Rs 220 a kg to Rs 120 per kg now. The price of eggs, which were hovering around Rs 150 for a tray of 30 eggs, is down by 50 per cent. However, the prices of fish and mutton have gone up. Fish costing Rs 300 a kg is now fetching Rs 350; mutton price too has jumped by Rs 50 a kg to touch Rs 600.  Officials are into an overdrive to contain the spread of the avian flu that has already taken the poultry sector in its firm grip.

Fund shortage affects development works in 13 adopted villages
Development of 13 villages that were transferred to the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation last year has run into trouble as the Chandigarh Administration has refused to release Rs 102 crore financial grant, citing fund shortage. The administration said that it would be able to release funds only if if the Union government releases money. Under the development plan, roads were to be laid, sewerage and stormwater pipelines constructed, electricity lines and poles erected, 1,200 tube wells sunk, and horticulture works were to be carried out. These villages have no elected councilors as of now and nominated councilors are representing them. 

Harpreet Bajwa
Our correspondent in Chandigarh hsbajwa73@gmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp