STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Crimes against women reduced by 15 percent in last 9 months in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

The Madhya Pradesh CM further said that as a result of his government's efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been rescued.

Published: 11th January 2021 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BHOPAL: At a felicitation ceremony to honour people who work for the safety of girl children, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that crimes against women have reduced by 15 per cent the state in the past nine months since he assumed power.

"The state government is acting with care on the subject of crimes against women. As a result of this sensitive approach of the state government, there has been a 15 per cent decline in crimes against women," Chouhan said at the ceremony.

He further said that as a result of his government's efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been rescued.

"In the past year, our government has worked hard to bring back lost girl children. As a result of these efforts, around 7,100 lost girl children have been freed from the clutches of anti-social elements," he said.

He further spoke about the schemes that his government has started for the welfare of girl children.

"In 2006, our government had drafted the Ladli Lakshmi Yojana for girl children. We had resolved that girls should not be a burden but a boon. We set up schemes like Gaon ki Beti Yojana, Pratibha Kiran Yojana and distributed free cycles, books and school uniforms," he said.

"We heralded the Kanya Vivah Yojana and we have resolved that we are with our daughters till their last breath," he added.

The Madhya Pradesh CM also said that from the time of the girl child's birth to her education and marriage, his government focuses on their holistic empowerment which includes aspects like - social empowerment, political empowerment and economic empowerment.

Chouhan also held a meeting with State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and other officials over incidents of missing children in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Crimes against women
India Matters
The research gains importance as people often tend to inhale quickly and hold their breath to avoid taking in the virus in crowded areas (File picture of a crowd in Chennai)
Holding your breath may increase chances of contracting Covid: IIT Madras study
Image used for representational purpose
WhatsApp privacy row: Invite links appear on Google, calls to boycott grow louder
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Supreme Court to pass order on pleas challenging farm laws on January 12
Ravindra Jadeja bats during play on day three of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney. (Photo | AP)
Ravindra Jadeja unlikely for England Tests as India sweat on Bumrah, Ashwin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches as junior sister Susan Cole is injected with the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Due to heavy caseload, mass vaccination centres open across UK
Supporters gather during a rally supporting President Trump at the Minnesota Capitol, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 in St. Paul, Minn. (Photo | AP)
US Capitol Violence: Police were 'left naked' against rioters, report shows authorities' negligence
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp